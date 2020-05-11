USU Eastern Women’s Volleyball Announces 2020 Signees

By Calvin Jensen, USU Eastern Sports Information Contributor

USU Eastern women’s head volleyball coach Danielle Jensen announced her programs 2020 signees on Friday. Seven new freshman will join seven returning sophomores in hopes of building upon the record-breaking season earned by the Lady Eagles last year.

“We’re very excited about the caliber of athletes that we have coming in this upcoming season,” said Jensen. “We have drawn from some of the best programs in Utah and the surrounding states. Not only are they exceptional on the court, but they are focused on their academics, which we hope will be a win-win for our program and the university.”



Camber Dodson – Setter

Sugar City, Idaho

Sugar-Salem High School

3-Time Idaho State Champion, All State – 1st Player, All Area Recipient



Maci Harrop – Outside Hitter

Layton, Utah

Layton High School

Three Sport Athlete, 7 Letter Recipient, All-State Honoree



Lindsey Otero – Middle Blocker

Chandler, Arizona

Basha High School

6A State Champion 2019, All-State Recipient, CUSD Honoree



Taylor Bair – Outside Hitter/Middle Blocker

Henderson, Nevada

Nevada State High School

3 Sport Athlete, Lettered In Volleyball, Swimming, Basketball and Orchestra, Stellar Student



Kamryn Wiese – Outside Hitter

Syracuse, Utah

Syracuse High School

First Team All-State Volleyball, 6A High Jump State Champion, 3 Letters In Track & Field and 3 In Volleyball



Rachel West – Middle Blocker

Cedar Hills, Utah

Lone Peak High School

3-Time 6A State Champion, One of the Top Blockers in The State of Utah



Sydney Mazyck – Libero/Defensive Specialist

Gilbert, Arizona

Highland High School

Defensive Standout, Helped Team Reach Final Four in State Tournament

Returning sophomores for the Lady Eagles include:

Alyssa Simmons – Outside Hitter

Avery Best – Libero/Defensive Specialist

Kennedy Poulton – Defensive Specialist

Kahea Nihipali – Middle Blocker

Emma Ricks – Libero/Defensive Specialist

Sunny Perry – Opposite Hitter (NJCAA Player Of The Week)

Ashlee McUne – Setter (NJCAA Assist Leader)

The Lady Eagles will report to campus on Aug. 1, allowing the team just a couple weeks of tough practices and workouts before beginning pre-season tournament play.