USU Eastern Women’s Volleyball Announces 2020 Signees

By Calvin Jensen, USU Eastern Sports Information Contributor
USU Eastern women’s head volleyball coach Danielle Jensen announced her programs 2020 signees on Friday. Seven new freshman will join seven returning sophomores in hopes of building upon the record-breaking season earned by the Lady Eagles last year.
“We’re very excited about the caliber of athletes that we have coming in this upcoming season,” said Jensen. “We have drawn from some of the best programs in Utah and the surrounding states. Not only are they exceptional on the court, but they are focused on their academics, which we hope will be a win-win for our program and the university.”
Camber Dodson – Setter
Sugar City, Idaho
Sugar-Salem High School
3-Time Idaho State Champion, All State – 1st Player, All Area Recipient
Maci Harrop – Outside Hitter
Layton, Utah
Layton High School
Three Sport Athlete, 7 Letter Recipient, All-State Honoree
Lindsey Otero – Middle Blocker
Chandler, Arizona
Basha High School
6A State Champion 2019, All-State Recipient, CUSD Honoree
Taylor Bair – Outside Hitter/Middle Blocker
Henderson, Nevada
Nevada State High School
3 Sport Athlete, Lettered In Volleyball, Swimming, Basketball and Orchestra, Stellar Student
Kamryn Wiese – Outside Hitter
Syracuse, Utah
Syracuse High School
First Team All-State Volleyball, 6A High Jump State Champion, 3 Letters In Track & Field and 3 In Volleyball
Rachel West – Middle Blocker
Cedar Hills, Utah
Lone Peak High School
3-Time 6A State Champion, One of the Top Blockers in The State of Utah
Sydney Mazyck – Libero/Defensive Specialist
Gilbert, Arizona
Highland High School
Defensive Standout, Helped Team Reach Final Four in State Tournament
Returning sophomores for the Lady Eagles include:
Alyssa Simmons – Outside Hitter
Avery Best – Libero/Defensive Specialist
Kennedy Poulton – Defensive Specialist
Kahea Nihipali – Middle Blocker
Emma Ricks – Libero/Defensive Specialist
Sunny Perry – Opposite Hitter (NJCAA Player Of The Week)
Ashlee McUne – Setter (NJCAA Assist Leader)
The Lady Eagles will report to campus on Aug. 1, allowing the team just a couple weeks of tough practices and workouts before beginning pre-season tournament play.