USUE Esports to Begin Spring Competition

USU Eastern Athletics Press Release

USU Eastern’s Esports team is preparing for its second semester of competition. They are competing in four different categories, including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Super Smash Bros Ultimate, FIFA 20 and Overwatch.

USUE’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare captain is Morgan Benally . Benally will be competing alongside Colton Denver in two-on-two matches. Benally and Denver will be competing in the Varsity Tespa League against universities across the country.

Tanner Martin is the captain of Super Smash Bros Ultimate. Competing with him are Gabe Lang and Josh Rassmussen. They will be competing in the NJCAA season beginning Feb. 4. The season runs until March 26, before the playoffs begin. They will be competing with teams from throughout the country, including Snow College, Arizona Western College and Iowa Central Community College. Lang, Martin and Rassmussen will be competing every Thursday at 5 p.m.

The FIFA 20 captain is Grant Pierce. He will be competing alongside Rhys Picton, Rishav Thakur and Bryan Velazquez in the NJCAA season. The season runs from Feb. 4 to March 26. After that point, playoffs will begin. They will be competing against teams from schools such as Crowder College, Snow College and Hinds Community College. Their matches will be every Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Overwatch will also be participating in the NJCAA season. Captain Troy Cline , will be joined by Benally and Denver of the Modern Warfare team, Pierce and Velazquez from the FIFA 20 team, Lang from Super Smash Bros Ultimate and Preston Henke . Their season runs from Feb. 4 to March 26 and they will be competing every Tuesday at 5 pm. Playoffs will be from March 31 to April 9. They will be competing against schools such as Snow College, Centralia College and University of South Carolina – Sumter. Their matches will be every Tuesday at 5 p.m. for the duration of their season.

Eleven members of the Esports team are currently registered to compete in a league. They will be streaming many of their practices and their matches on their Twitch channel. If you would like to watch, tune in at twitch.com/usue_esports.