USUE Men’s Basketball Drop Conference Opener to CSI

By Cory McKendrick, USU Eastern Sports Information Contributor

The Utah State University Eastern men’s basketball team traveled to play the College of Southern Idaho Saturday evening, losing to the home team 69-55. USU Eastern played its first non-scrimmage game since Dec. 14. Against CSI, the Eagles trailed early and couldn’t find the spark to get them back into the game.

USU Eastern had a spread scoring affair with every player registering points. Donaval Avila Jr. led the way with 10 points to go with six rebounds. Turahn Thompson narrowly missed a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds.

Overall, the Eagles were cold offensively with lower than typical shooting percentages from the field, including 45% from the free-throw line, 18% from the three-point line and 39% from the field. Mike Hood from CSI led all scorers with 26.

The Eagles look to bounce back as they will travel to Ephraim to square off against the Snow College Badgers on Jan. 9. The game will begin at 7 p.m. at the Horne Activity Center. After the game against Snow, the team will play their first home game against Salt Lake Community College on Jan. 16.