USUE’s Otuafi Adds to Achievements

Photo courtesy of USU Eastern Athletics.

It was recently announced that Margarett “Leta” Otuafi was named NJCAA All-American Honorable Mention. The freshman forward from Fallon, Nev. had a stellar season for the Lady Eagles, averaging 13.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, both team-highs.

The announcement comes on the heels of her other achievements, including 1st Team All-Conference honors and the Conference Player of the Year Award. Otuafi shot nearly 49% from the field on over 300 attempts and led USUE with 392 points on the year.

Congratulations Leta on an incredible season.