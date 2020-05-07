Utah Author to Launch Book on Mental Health

Local author aims to bring awareness and support for mental health with the release of her debut novel “Two White Pills”

Press Release

UTAH — With an impending mental health crisis due to the increase in people seeking help during the COVID-19 pandemic, organizations like the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) need support from the community now more than ever.

Local author Kelli Thalman is releasing her debut novel, Two White Pills, in hopes of bringing not only awareness and acceptance to the mental health community, but also the monetary support necessary to ensure Utahns can maintain access to essential mental health programs.

“NAMI is a cause that’s near and dear to my heart,” said Thalman. “As I began preparing for the release of my book, I wanted to find some way to give back, and I can’t think of a better way than donating a portion of royalties from every copy sold to this amazing organization.”

Between now and an in-person event TBA, a portion of every copy of Two White Pills sold will be donated to NAMI Utah. Anyone interested in making a direct donation to NAMI can do so via their website, https://namiut.org/get-involved/donate-to-nami-utah. By listing Thalman’s name in the comments section of the donation, she can keep track of how much money this event brings in.

“These days, almost everyone is affected by mental illness, whether it’s through their own diagnosis, or the diagnosis of a friend or loved one,” said Thalman. “I wrote my book as a way to help normalize metal illness in literature. It’s so important for people with mental illness to see themselves properly portrayed in literature, rather than as the stereotypical ‘bad guy,’ or just a caricature of their symptoms. Given everything going on in the world right now, I can’t see a better time to bring support for the mental health community.”

Two White Pills tells the story of Molly Taylor, a college student doing all she can to hide her OCD from everyone around her. Ashamed of her diagnosis, she wants nothing more than to fit in with everyone else. Adam Hoffmann is a seasoned police officer dealing with undiagnosed PTSD that only intensifies with the impending first anniversary of the death of a fellow officer. As their stories collide, Molly and Adam have to decide if they’re strong enough to be true to themselves and live with the consequences. But is it possible to find hope when they’ve hit rock-bottom?

Thalman will be hosting a virtual release party on her Facebook page @authorkellithalman Monday, May 11, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. At this time, attendees can interact with the author, donate to a good cause, and be eligible for prizes.

Copies of Two White Pills can be purchased from Amazon beginning May 11. You can follow along with the progress of the fundraiser and find out information about the in-person launch party when a date is set on kellithalman.com or on Thalman’s Facebook page @authorkellithalman.