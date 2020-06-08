Utah Honors Flights Postponed to 2021

Stock photo courtesy of Janet Roberts.

The Utah Honor Flight program announced last week that there will be no flights in 2020. The decision was made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are so sad to announce that we will not be taking veterans on Utah Honor Flights in 2020,” the organization shared. “We have weighed all of the options and the safety of our veterans is our number one priority. With all of the unknowns of COVID-19, we do not feel that we should fly this year.”

Utah Honor Flight is a non-profit organization that helps veterans travel to Washington DC to see their memorial. Many local veterans have been honored through the program in recent years. To date, over 1,500 Utah veterans have flown so far, all of which paid nothing for the experience thanks to generous sponsors. The trip includes airfare, lodging, meals and ground transportation for veterans.

While there were originally multiple flights scheduled for this year, the Utah Honor Flight will begin planning for the 2021 year during this time.

“We look forward to our 2021 flight season,” the organization shared. “We love all veterans and it is our honor to serve you. We encourage everyone to continue to share Utah Honor Flights mission with everyone and have the veterans that you know submit their application to go on a future flight. We pray you all stay healthy and happy.”

For more information on the program and applying for future flights, please click here.