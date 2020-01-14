Utah Humanities Hosts Local Grant Writing Workshops

Caitlin McDonald of Utah Humanities speaks to attendees in Green River.

A representative from Utah Humanities has been on a tour of Utah to teach informal grant writing workshops. A workshop was hosted in Price on Friday before being welcomed to Green River on Saturday.

Caitlin McDonald, program officer for Utah Humanities, led the class through a series of writing exercises and gave one-on-one feedback throughout the class. She also shared her advice, tips and tricks, dos and don’ts, as well as information on what the application process is to apply for grants for smaller organizations.

Several community members who represented cities, board members and other organizations throughout the area attended the classes to gather more knowledge on the subject.

The grants offered by Utah Humanities are designed to support projects and programs that directly involve the humanities and engage a community for the purpose of improving it. The types of grants offered are competitive grants, quick grants, oral history grants and planning grants.

More information about Utah Humanities can be found online at www.utahhumanities.org.