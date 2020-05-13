Utah Inland Port Authority and Rocky Mountain Power Announce Cooperation Agreement

Joint effort aims for 100% renewable energy within UIPA jurisdictional land

Press Release

The Utah Inland Port Authority (UIPA) and Rocky Mountain Power have signed a Joint Clean Energy Cooperation Statement to create a sustainable energy supply within the UIPA jurisdictional area. The agreement allows for the sharing of data and resources to identify solutions to meet future needs with net 100% renewable energy, planning for electrification of freight, cargo and logistics equipment, and focused efforts on energy efficiency programs.

“Rocky Mountain Power is proud to work together with the project partners to advance solutions for clean, affordable renewable energy,” said Gary Hoogeveen, president and CEO of Rocky Mountain Power. “The Utah Inland Port represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to use the best technology and innovation available to create a model of sustainability and environmental stewardship for the future.”

Work will begin by developing a 10-year power use forecast for the current UIPA jurisdictional land that identifies how much power is needed, followed by a renewable energy generation and storage forecast to serve as a roadmap for future action that includes resource type (wind, solar, battery, renewable energy credits, etc.), resource size (in megawatts) and capital. The comprehensive plan will outline future transmission and infrastructure needs, such as charging stations for electric vehicles, including short haul, regional and long-haul trucks, off road cargo handling equipment, refrigerated cargo containers and other electric vehicles.

“The market is driving to more sustainable practices and we must be at the forefront of that movement,” said Jack Hedge, Executive Director of the UIPA. “We are delighted to partner with Rocky Mountain Power, a company that shares that vision and is willing to be innovative in finding solutions. Collaborations like the one we’re announcing today are key to creating a better future for our community and economy.”

Additional agreements and approvals on specific projects are anticipated as this work goes forward.