Utah Leads Together 2.0 Introduced

Natalie Gochnour, associate dean in the David Eccles School of Business and director of the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah.

A special Economic Task Force Town Hall meeting was hosted for a particular purpose on Friday afternoon. This purpose was to discuss, in some detail, the release of version 2.0 of the Utah Leads Together plan. Derek Miller of the Salt Lake Chamber explained that from the beginning, when the Economic Response Task Force was established weeks ago, it was with a goal of getting back to work and helping the economy.

Earlier on Friday, a press conference was hosted by Governor Gary Herbert where he released version 2.0 of Utah Leads Together. It contains a framework for re-activating the economy. The plan also contains subject matter experts from nearly 80 industries. Miller remarked that some of the most capable individuals that he has worked with developed that plan and he thanked them for working around the clock.

Working together, Miller continued, is an example of the Utah way and benefits the entire state and its people. He concluded his opening remarks by explaining that he has witnessed first hand how innovation and dedication has worked during a very challenging time.

“It’s one thing for a business to be open, but it’s something else entirely for a customer to feel comfortable to walk through that business door,” stated Miller.

Following this, Natalie Gochnour spoke. She expressed that it was hard to share a plan so complex and do it succinctly. She also stated that there is a likelihood that there would be five versions of the plan. Version one introduced the three stages and version two reaffirms the phases and major actions to continue to follow the guidelines.

Gochnour then spoke on the new color-coded health guidance system. There are four levels of risk: red for high, orange for moderate, yellow for low and green for the new normal. These guides can be applied at state, regional, county or community levels. The plan can be more targeted because there are better measurements and tools now in place.

She stated that as the dial is turned up under every level of risk, the state is asking all to follow a number of rules of conduct. Number one is common sense and personal responsibility. Two is protective hygiene and cleaning. Three is to follow guidance and four is to care for the high-risk populations that are a great concern.

Gochnour then said that the state is expected to enter the stabilization phase, the second phase, within the next 30 days.

Following Gochnour’s statements, Governor Herbert took time to speak. He stated that Utah is performing better than nearly any state in reducing the spread of COVID-19 and getting back to economic recovery. The fatality rate in Utah is the third lowest in the nation.

“Utah Leads Together is not just a slogan, it’s really how we work,” Governor Herbert stated.

The governor then announced that, as things progress, some parks will open and some regional travel will be allowed with the hopes of having some National Parks access in the summer. The state has the opportunity, in the first part of May, with protocols in place, to possibly open up in-house dining, gyms and elective surgeries. However, the governor stressed that this is not an on/off switch, but really an incremental opportunity to transition from urgency to stability.

Following the remarks from the governor, others were heard from such as Chris Cox and the Salt Lake City mayor. It was stated that a goal was set early on for the transmission rate to be one or less in ten weeks and it was accomplished in about five weeks. By the end of this week, there will be an aggressive plan for the at-risk individuals.

The upcoming town hall meetings will take place at their regularly scheduled times of Tuesday and Thursday evenings.