Utah Refineries Remain Open, No Gas Shortage Expected Following Earthquake

Following the earthquake and aftershocks that rippled through Utah on Wednesday morning, refineries in the state briefly went idle to check for possible damage. This brief idle period caused concern for many over the gas supply as people rushed to purchase gasoline.

However, following the brief idle period, the refineries returned to normal productions levels. State emergency management officials have reported that there is no need to rush to purchase gasoline as there will be no interruption to the supply.

Emergency management officials have also explained that there is no need to shut off utilities, gas and electric, unless you hear, see or smell something suspicious.

