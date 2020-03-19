Utah State University Cancels Graduation Ceremonies Statewide

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Press Release

Utah State University is canceling its scheduled 133rd commencement ceremony in Logan, and all graduation events at its statewide campuses, this spring in an effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The university intends to honor its graduates at a later date and will release more details soon.

“Our top priority is the health and safety of students, faculty, staff and their families,” said President Noelle Cockett. “We are disappointed we won’t be celebrating our students’ accomplishments at this time, but we are committed to doing everything possible to protect our community. I look forward to celebrating with my fellow Aggies at a later date. In the meantime, I ask all of us to support each other in the coming days and weeks.”

USU is joining all other institutions in the Utah System of Higher Education in collectively canceling or postponing commencement events this spring. Over the last several days, USU has moved all classes to remote delivery, canceled or postponed public events, and made additional steps to mitigate the spread of the virus. The main commencement event had been scheduled for April 30 on the Logan campus, when undergraduates and graduate students assemble in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Colleges were scheduled to hold convocations and hooding ceremonies on April 30 and May 1; those have also been canceled. Other graduation events at statewide campuses, which were scheduled to start April 16, have also been canceled.

For the most updated information about how USU is responding to the ongoing COVID-19 threat, visit http://usu.edu/covid-19