Utah State University Eastern to Host 1940s Dinner and Dance

USU Eastern Press Release

Take a step back in time with the Benson Sisters at a 1940s dinner and dance.

If you are a history buff, you should remember the three Andrew Sisters shows in the ‘40s and ‘50s era. If you liked their music, you will like the signature sound of the three Benson Sisters, who absolutely love to sing and dance to the music of the 40’s, 50’s and beyond.

The Benson sisters write, “We love to get our audience laughin’ and dancin’ in the aisles as we recreate the Andrew Sisters from World War II. Our vintage costumes/uniforms, fancy hair/makeup and epoch old tunes magically take you back in time. We appreciate our history and perform in hopes to honor those that have come before us.”

“We have been in movies, 4th of July shows, car shows, fairs, corporate events, photo shoots, Christmas and birthday celebrations, patriotic and Veteran ceremonies, private parties, and…. so much more. We have performed all our life. We grew up on the stage and know what great entertainment is.”

The sisters will be featured in a ‘40s dinner and dance production on Thursday, March 12, in USU Eastern’s Jennifer Leavitt Student Center ballroom beginning at 6 p.m. Tickets are $17 in advance, $20 at the door. Join USU Eastern for an evening of great music, food and fun with the “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy” production of The Benson Sisters.

Enjoy the music and food as well as the opportunity to take a close up look at actual WWII artifacts displayed by the Utah Military History Group, including a great photo op with a WWII Jeep. It’s taking a step back in time.

For more information and tickets, visit usueastern.edu/gec.