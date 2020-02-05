Utah State University to Launch RN to BSN Completion Program

USU Eastern Press Release

Utah State University is pleased to announce that the Emma Eccles Jones College of Education and Human Services will launch a new online Registered Nurse (RN) to Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) completion program. The RN to BSN completion program is designed for licensed RNs who want to pursue their degree while balancing work and other life responsibilities.

“This is a great opportunity for USU to expand its commitment to educating professionals by providing working RNs the ability to achieve their career and educational goals while continuing to live in, work in and contribute to their local communities,” said Carma Miller, nursing department head. “Many students begin their nursing education at the associate degree level and complete their general education requirements at community colleges before transferring to RN to BSN completion programs. USU now provides a pathway for RN graduates to continue their nursing education and graduate with a BSN degree.”

USU is working to address nursing shortages through its statewide nursing programs, which are available in Blanding, Cedar City, Logan, Moab, Price, Tooele and the Uintah Basin. The online RN to BSN completion program will provide convenient advancement opportunities for nurses in rural areas to help meet industry needs. The program will be completely online to help students remain in their local communities while completing their education. Students can build on their previous nursing education and experience as they develop skills by integrating current concepts of best practice.

Employment of nurses is projected to grow 15% from 2016 to 2026. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, those with at least a Bachelor of Science in Nursing can expect improved job prospects. Employers seek nurses who can provide high-quality care, make complex clinical decisions, supervise support personnel, and guide and educate patients toward appropriate resources and healthy lifestyles. According to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN), research shows that lower death rates, fewer medication errors and positive patient outcomes are all linked to nurses prepared at Bachelor’s and higher degree levels.

Applications will be accepted beginning January 2020 for fall 2020 admission. Acceptance is competitive; approximately 40 students will be admitted each semester. The program may be completed in two or three semesters, depending on whether the student takes additional bachelor’s degree courses to meet graduation requirements.

To be admitted, students must have graduated from a U.S. Department of Education accredited Associate Degree nursing program and have a current, unencumbered RN license.

Visit USU’s nursing department online to learn more or to apply for the RN to BSN completion program.