Vandalism Acts Reported at the Helper Gun Club

On Wednesday afternoon, the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) made an announcement regarding the Helper Gun Club.

This announcement pertained to numerous reports that the CCSO has received regarding vandalism at the gun club. The sheriff’s office stressed that the club is located on private property and is available to utilize for members only.

Furthermore, the CCSO cautioned that both patrol and surveillance have been upgraded to protect the property. Citations will be given to those that are caught in the act of trespassing or attempting to commit vandalism. Generally, the gun club is open on Sunday afternoons and Wednesday evenings.

Those that would like to further inquire about becoming a member of the club may do so by contacting Gene Wilson at (435) 262-9436.