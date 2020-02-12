Vehicles Collide in Price on Wednesday Afternoon

On Wednesday afternoon, traffic was interrupted in Price City after an accident occurred in the intersection of 1st North and 300 East.

A red vehicle was traveling westbound on 1st North when the driver allegedly ran the red light at the intersection. A white pickup truck that was heading South on 300 East went through the green light and collided with the other vehicle.

There were minor injuries to the passenger of the red vehicle reported. The air bags were deployed and all occupants were wearing their seat belts. The driver of the red vehicle was issued a citation for failure to stop.

Traffic was interrupted for a short time while crews assessed the scene and the vehicles were moved.