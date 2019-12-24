Virginia Roberts Martinez

1933 ~ 2019

Virginia Roberts Martinez born September 11, 1933 to Mildred Alvey Roberts and Joseph L. Roberts in Sevier County, Joseph, Utah, passed away December 19, 2019. Married Joe F. Martinez on October 16, 1951. She was looking forward to being with those who preceded her in death; parents, husband, son Jimmy, grandson Colton, sisters, LeDean, Arlene, LaFonda, DeVona; brothers Deran, twins Loren and Warren, and LaVoy and many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews and friends. She is survived by her brother Gordon, and wife Cherye, sons, Dan, wife Ina, Steve, wife Kim and Ken, wife Cheryl. There are 12 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren. Mom had many interests, including running her own business making draperies for several drapery showrooms. Countless households enjoyed the beauty of her work in their homes. She loved to read and often shared books with the rest of her family. She loved to garden, crochet, sew, puzzling, crosswording, and visiting with family. Mom had a special place in her heart for her grandchildren. She spent countless hours with them sharing her many talents and creating traditions. We thank the staff at Beehive Homes of Draper for the six years she was a resident. We clearly saw the depth of care provided and the time various staff spent with her and getting to know one another. In addition, the deepest thank you possible to Elevation Home Health and Hospice was there for mom and for the rest of us in this difficult time. Friends and family can pay their respects at Memorial Lake Hills Mortuary, 10055 South State Street, Sandy, Utah, on December 30, 2019 from 10:00 AM, with funeral taking place at 11:00 AM.