Virtual Culture Connection Concert Series Slated to Begin June 11

It was recently announced that the Culture Connection concert series hosted in Price City each summer would be moving to virtual means this year due to the restrictions set forth to combat COVID-19.

The series for the summer has now been scheduled and will be streamed until the state is allowed to do large gatherings outdoors. At this time, it is unclear when that will be. Until further notice, the concerts will be streamed from the Price Civic Auditorium and will be available on the ETV News Facebook page as well as Price City’s Facebook page. The musicians for this year are nearly all local or Utah groups.

The first performer will be Riley McDonald on June 11 followed by Jennifer Lopez on June 18 and Charley Jenkins on June 25. The only group from outside the area scheduled to perform is the band Deltaz, which is from California but is traveling to Utah to produce a new album. Their dates happen to align with a July Culture Connection date, making it perfect for them to perform.

Other artists that are slated to perform in the series this summer are Out the Back Door, Angie Murray, Los Hermanos de los Andes and more. As always, the concerts will begin at 7 p.m. Price City Councilman Layne Miller remarked that as the series approaches, more information will be made available on all of the ways that those that wish to tune in will be able to.

“We just see this as a way for people to party with us during the summer, but do it safely and do it from home,” Miller concluded.