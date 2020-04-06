Virtual Easter Egg Hunt to Bring Enjoyment While Social Distancing

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce recently announced a partnership with Marketing Elevated and Sutherlands to bring cheer while the community works to abide by the current social distancing guidelines.

This is being enacted in the form of the Carbon County Virtual Easter Egg Hunt. This activity is free for all Carbon County businesses to support. On Monday, April 6, the hunt will begin and run through Thursday, April 9. Clues will be posted for the public to find the businesses that have the Easter egg graphic as their cover photo on Facebook.

As the business is found, individuals must message the chamber. Every Easter egg that is found is an entry to win a massive Easter sock, courtesy of Sutherlands, that is filled with prizes. The winner will be announced on Friday, April 10.

Have fun and keep an eye out for more social and digital events coming soon.