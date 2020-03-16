Visitor Restrictions in Place at Castleview Hospital

Castleview Hospital

Castleview Hospital is committed to protecting the health and safety of everyone who walks through our doors.

We are continuing to work closely with Southeastern Utah Health Department and following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to ensure the safety of our patients and staff.

Out of an abundance of caution, we are implementing strict visitor restrictions and will be limiting entry points to the hospital . Exceptions to this visitor protocol may include pediatric patients, obstetric patients and those receiving end-of-life care. Everyone entering the hospital should use the emergency department entrance. Per CDC guidelines, everyone entering our facility will be screened for respiratory symptoms and travel history.

We want to reassure our communities that it is safe to come to the hospital should you or your family need care. We stand ready to serve you.