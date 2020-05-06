Volunteers Needed at Angel of Hope Statue

It was recently announced that that local Angel of Hope statue, which is located at the Cliffview Cemetery in Price, is in need of volunteers that do not mind getting a little dirt under their fingernails.

Those that are able to volunteer are being asked to pull weeds around the area of the statue. Following this, volunteers are encouraged to snap a photo and post it to the Angel of Hope Statue of Carbon and Emery County Facebook page. However, those that are able to assist are being urged to be careful of what is pulled as many of the plants are just coming back to life following the winter months.

Those in charge stated that they will be spraying for weeds to eliminate much of the problem in the future.