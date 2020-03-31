Walmart to Implement Temperature Checks for All Employees Due to COVID-19 Situation

Walmart announced on Tuesday that it will implement temperature checks for all employees in response to the COVID-19 situation.

“As the COVID-19 situation has evolved, we’ve decided to begin taking the temperatures of our associates as they report to work in stores, clubs and facilities, as well as asking them some basic health screening questions,” Walmart announced in a statement on Tuesday. “We are in the process of sending infrared thermometers to all locations, which could take up to three weeks.”

According to the statement, any associate with a temperature over 100 degrees will be asked to return home and encouraged to seek medical treatment, if needed; however, the associate will be paid for the time missed.

“Our COVID-19 emergency leave policy allows associates to stay home if they have any COVID-19 related symptoms, concerns, illness or are quarantined – knowing that their jobs will be protected,” the statement read.

Reportedly, many associates have already been taking their temperature on their own at home and are encouraged to continue doing so until thermometers arrive on site. In addition to this, masks and gloves will be provided for associates who would like to utilize them.

Associates are also being guided to follow the 6-20-100 rule, which encourages associates to practice social distancing (stay six feet away from others as much as possible), wash their hands (for 20 seconds) and stay home if they have a temperature of 100 or more.

“We will continue to consult with health officials and experts inside and outside Walmart as this situation evolves,” the statement concluded. “We greatly appreciate the work our associates are doing for customers, members, and their communities, and we will continue to prioritize their health and well-being.”