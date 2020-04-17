Washington Federal Becomes a Sponsor of the National Financial Bee

Press Release

WaFd Bank has become a proud sponsor of the EVERFI National Financial Bee, a nationwide virtual financial literacy challenge for students in 7th-10th grades. The National Financial Bee provides an opportunity for students to have some fun and learn critical financial concepts and get a chance to win a college scholarship.

The five-day challenge covers important financial topics such as savings, investing, income, debt and more. After completing the five 10-minute lessons, students submit a short capstone essay in which they share their biggest financial dream and outline a plan for how to get there. Winners of the National Financial Bee will receive up to $10,000 in college scholarships.

How It Works

Students can participate in just three easy steps:

Sign up for the National Financial Bee at https://wafdbank.everfi-next.net/welcome/national-financial-bee Complete the five lessons Submit a short essay on your biggest financial dream and how you plan to achieve it by May 8.

The National Financial bee is open to all. To enter the National Financial Bee, visit https://wafdbank.everfi-next.net/welcome/national-financial-bee