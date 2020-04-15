Washington Federal Ready to Give Back to Medical Personnel and First Responders

The staff members of Washington Federal Bank (WAFD), located on Main Street in Price, have been safely working for their customers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. While working, they are processing small business relief loans, refinances, construction loans and everyday transactions. There are also times that they are opening accounts through the drive-up window as well as by phone.

“We have made the best of a difficult situation to help customers,” said branch manager Vikki Ori. “We have kept the same hours for our branch and WAFD has increased our pay 25 percent during this time. I feel very honored to work for such a wonderful, strong bank who has my back so that I can help people in our community.”

With all of these great things in mind, the staff believed that it would help, even in some small way, to spread a bit of sunshine. Since they are currently working through the drive-up window from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, donning gloves and masks for safety as well as cleaning the drawer between customers, they concocted the idea to purchase some snacks for the first responders and medical personnel in the area.

WAFD invites those that work in those fields to take advantage of the opportunity to stop by and accept a “power snack” on their behalf on Friday, April 17 during the aforementioned business hours at the drive-up window. This is offered to all first responders and medical personnel, regardless of where they bank.

“We are certain that they are all working hard to help the public on top of their daily routines of taking care of families, children who are not in school or daycare, and it has to be difficult. This is just a small gesture to give back to our community and support those who are supporting us on the front lines,” Ori concluded. Washington Federal is located at 308 East Main Street in Price.