Wayne Douglas Pilling, 85, passed away March 2, 2020 in Riverton, Wyoming. A viewing will be Saturday, March 7, 2020, 1:30 – 2:15 pm at the Davis Funeral Home in Riverton with graveside services 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Mountain View Cemetery.

Wayne was born in Price, Utah on July 29, 1934, the son of Mason Cleon Pilling and Laura Jensine Grundvig.

He was a retired MSHA Mine Inspector in the state of Wyoming. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He loved hunting, fishing, camping, playing the guitar, and most of all spending time with family.

He was survived by his wife Carol Pilling; daughter, Jeanette Crandall (Chet), of Albuquerque, New Mexico; son, Steve Pilling (Kathy) of Garland, Utah; 10 Grandchildren and 15 Great Grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his son, Douglas Wayne Pilling; grandson, Challis Cody Crandall; and granddaughter, Stacy Lynn Pilling.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.

Services are under the direction of the Davis Funeral Home.