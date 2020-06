Brian & Clare Ann Fowles of Sterling UT, are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter, Kandice Fowles, to Daryl Joseph Guymon son of Jeffrey & Joyce Guymon. They will be sealed in the Manti Temple on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Please drive by and say hello to the new couple on Monday, June 8, 2020, from 5-7 PM at the Guymon residence (75 N 400 W Huntington, UT). The couple is registered on Amazon.