Week 3 of Legislative Session Marks 150th Anniversary of Women Voting Rights

By the Office of Representative Carl Albrecht

The 2020 Legislative Session has been flying by, and it’s hard to believe that week three is in the books.

In order to start hearing more bills, floor time has been doubled. Representative Carl Albrecht is busy between that and his committee meetings.

Representative Albrecht presented an appropriation request to the Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Environment Appropriations Subcommittee on Monday.

On Tuesday, Representative Albrecht presented his Wildlife Amendments Bill on the House floor. There was considerable debate, but it eventually passed out of the House.

Albrecht presented his bill on Wildland Fire Planning to the the House Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Environment Standing Committee and it was passed out with a favorable recommendation to the full House for debate, which will be heard next week.

Wednesday was an eventful day at the Capitol as Utah celebrated the 150th Anniversary of women being granted the right to vote. Representative Albrecht kept busy with committee meetings, lengthy floor time, and meetings with various groups and constituents.

On Thursday, he presented two appropriation requests, both concerning rural economic development, along with floor time and many other meetings. He was able to meet with high school students from North Sevier and spoke with them about the legislature and the work he does at the Capitol.

The last day of week three started with the Rural Caucus, where we heard updates from different organizations in Rural Utah. Representative Albrecht also presented his final appropriation request to the Natural Resources Appropriation Committee.

This week, Jessica Mercado, a senior at North Sevier High, joined us at the Capitol. She shadowed Albrecht’s intern, Grace Cole, along with sitting with Representative Albrecht on the floor and joined in various stakeholder meetings. We appreciated her help around the Capitol and hope that she comes back as an intern in the future.

Below are updates of Representative Albrecht’s bills:

HB 66 – Wildland Fire Planning Amendments: Second reading in House: placed on third reading calendar and will be heard the week of Feb. 17.

HB 85 – Federal Designations Amendments: Was approved in the Senate and sent to the Governor’s Office.

HB 125 – Wildlife Amendments: Introduced to Senate, assigned to Natural Resources Committee and will be heard on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

HB 280 – Transient Room Tax Provisions: Assigned to House Revenue and Tax Committee and will be heard on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

Representative Albrecht thanks you for the opportunity to represent you and Rural Utah in the Legislature. As the session continues, please reach out with any questions or concerns to Representative Albrecht or his intern Grace Cole.

Representative Albrecht (435) 326-1544 carlalbrecht@le.utah.gov

Grace Cole- intern (385) 479-1844 gcole@le.utah.gov