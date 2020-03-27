Wellington City Council Conducts First Virtual Meeting

During the Wellington City Council meeting, which was hosted electronically on Wednesday evening, resolution 2020-002 was passed. This resolution implements authority to conduct electronic meetings. The resolution also provided procedures for participation in electronic meetings.

The council members then gave their reports. Councilwoman Bethany Perea stated that they received approval for a grant for the master water meter. The grant amount is over $100,000 and Perea expressed that it will be placed on the agenda in April. The deadline has been pushed and they should be able to start receiving bids soon.

Wellington City Police Chief Rory Bradley then reported that a lot of the planning for the July 24 celebration has been put on pause. There are some things already in place but Bradley voiced his hope for the virus to pass before June to not create a scramble to prepare.

Bradley then continued by stating that from home, he and his wife will continue to do what needs to be done and will reach out to the others for assistance. He concluded his report by stating that they plan to have things go as they do each year and there is a need to get letters out to sponsors as soon as possible, as they are usually sent out by May 1.

Following these reports, Wellington City Recorder Glenna Nelson brought up the idea of having a drawing for a $25 gift card as a way to express gratitude and encourage citizens to make payments online, over the phone and through the drop box. This was approved by the council.