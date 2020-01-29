Wellington Elementary Uses Second Steps to Work on Student Relations and Behavior

Carbon School District Press Release

Second Steps is a program that was purchased this year for most of the elementary schools in Carbon School District by the C.A.R.E. Coalition. At Wellington Elementary, Cassie Bailey, the school counselor, is implementing the curriculum in full force.

“It is a curriculum that concentrates on social, emotional and mental health development,” said Wellington Principal Stacy Basinger. “We are receiving positive feedback from students, teachers and even parents.”

Bailey shared that the C.A.R.E. Coalition purchased the Second Steps program through a grant. It is an evidence-based curriculum that is used across the United States.

“We’re thrilled to have a common curriculum for the elementary counselors to use because it provides consistency across the district if students move from one school to another,” Bailey said. “It is organized with a lesson program for every grade level.”

The program is introduced into every classroom in the school though a series of classes. The focus is on listening skills, empathy, emotion management and problem solving.

“We teach students to have empathy and compassion with others, whether it be in the classroom, on the playground, in the lunchroom or even at home,” explained Bailey.

Emotion management is based on student’s feelings, particularly strong feelings such as anger or even excitement.

“If a student is so excited that they can’t calm down their bodies, we are teaching them about what their brain is doing during those instances,” said Bailey. “We help them use a code word so that they realize they are getting too out of control, and they can step back and chill out. It’s called a stop signal.”

She said the program teaches them to recognize what they are feeling, so they are able to deal with the situation in a calm and controlled manner, which incorporates deep breathing and positive self-talk. She said they work with kids to realize that the brain has two sides: a thinking part and a feeling part. Knowing about the two parts of the brain helps them to realize that their feeling part of the brain can run things down the wrong path, and if they use the thinking part, they can control the feeling part.”

“We want our kids to start controlling their choices and reactions by using the thinking part of their brain,” she said.

Finally, there are the methods that are taught for problem solving. This includes being assertive but not overbearing, teaching kids how to get their needs met, when to speak and when not to speak, and how to approach what is being said, whether students are talking to a classmate, a teacher, or their parents.

“Cassie is so positive, and she presents the lessons in a structured, safe and engaging manner,” said Basinger. “The lessons are fun. Students like the message they are hearing, they are engaged in the learning and the music is catchy. It is very interactive, which supports high engagement.”