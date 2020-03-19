Wellington Man Arrested on Rape, Kidnapping and Assault Charges

A victim recently reported a sexual assault incident involving Wellington resident Manuel Samudio, 44 years of age, in February.

Two members of local law enforcement responded to the report by conducting an interview with the alleged victim. It was explained that the victim met Samudio through a Facebook dating application, where he insisted that the two meet in person.

It was reported that Samudio met with the subject on Feb. 10, who was taken to his residence. From there, he reportedly forced the victim to strip from their clothing and engage in sexual acts. Samudio allegedly threatened the victim with what was believed to be real guns as well as a knife. Though the victim requested to leave more than once, Samudio reportedly refused.

With this information, a search warrant on Samudio’s residence was granted on March 3. Multiple incriminating items were found, including items of drug paraphernalia, controlled substances and what appeared to be real guns but were later revealed as air soft guns.

Following the search, Samudio was arrested on eight counts, including aggravated kidnapping, rape, object rape, forcible sodomy, aggravated assault, the purchase, transportation, possession, use of a firearm by restricted person, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance.