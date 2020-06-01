Wellington Police Department Requests Assistance Following Act of Vandalism

The Wellington City Police Department is looking for anyone that has information regarding a recent act of vandalism.

The vandalism occurred sometime early Friday morning on the river bridge on 100 East. The police department stated that, while the paint on the bridge was nice and they admired the attempt at what could have been some nice designs, the vandalism to the playground equipment is not something to be taken lightly. A city building was also urinated on and the cleanup to fix the problem will take time and effort that otherwise would not be necessary.

Those that have information to the individual or individuals responsible for this act and damage to public property are being urged to contact the Wellington City Hall or reach out to the police department through the public safety dispatch phone number, referencing the Wellington Police Department case 2020099.

The city hall can be reached at (435) 637-5213 and the number to contact dispatch is (435) 637-0890.