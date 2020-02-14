Wendover Takes Narrow Win Against Green River

The matchup between the Green River Lady Pirates and the Wendover Lady Wildcats on Monday began with a tie, 8-8, following the first quarter. In the second, the Lady Wildcats gathered momentum and upped their score by four, gaining the advantage over the Lady Pirates by two points, 12-10, at the half.

The third quarter saw the Lady Wildcats hotter than ever, besting the Lady Pirates 10-4. Green River finally found a groove in the fourth quarter and pushed against Wendover, leading the final quarter at 14-7. The game ultimately ended in the Lady Wildcats’ favor as they edged out the win 37-36.

Characteristically, junior Talynn Lovato once again led the Lady Pirates with 14 points followed by teammate Abby Erwin with eight.

Up next, the Lady Pirates will travel to Tabiona for a non-conference game on Saturday evening.