When You’re On Your Own, We Are There With You

As the United States faces the worst public health crisis in a generation, we want you to know we are here for you — and with you.

Whatever happens, whenever it happens, your newspaper will be there for you. We’ll be there to let you know how our community is managing through this crisis — from business to government to the health care system and schools to the drastic impact on individuals and families.

We’ll be there to let you know about the good and extraordinary things happening in the midst of this crisis — people sewing masks for health workers, volunteers bringing food to elderly people who cannot leave their homes, grocery workers stocking shelves, truck drivers delivering supplies, postal and package delivery, and the health workers putting themselves in harm’s way to care for the sick.

Amidst the sadness and anxiety, there are uplifting moments that remind us of the resilience of the human spirit, and we’ll be there to document those too.

The coronavirus has created an unprecedented health and economic crisis in our state. We need everyone in Utah on board to beat this pandemic. Success starts with swift, accurate information and we support the efforts of the press to keep every everyone informed.

We are here to help you make sense of the situation and to help you navigate it. Having fact-based, reliable reporting that provides public scrutiny and oversight is more important than ever. Together, across the decades, Castle Country newspapers and their readers have navigated horrific events – economic distress, financial downturns, periods of extreme political and societal division.

This challenge is greater than any of those, but, rest assured, we’ll be here for you. Carbon and Emery counties form a resilient community where people come together to build and rebuild. Let’s stick together, and we will come through this stronger than ever.