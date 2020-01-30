Whitehorse Raiders Edge Out Green River

The Whitehorse Raiders welcomed Green River to their home court on Tuesday evening for conference games for both the boys and girls. Competition began fiercely with each team hoping to one-up the other.

The first quarter ended with a close score of 16-14 with the Pirates triumphing over Whitehorse. The second quarter belonged to the Raiders as they used their home-court advantage to gain speed and take a 31-28 lead into the break.

The third quarter was quite different from the first two with the Pirates playing hard and refusing to let Whitehorse gain much momentum. The Pirates bested the Raiders in that round, 10-4. Whitehorse refused to let up and earned the advantage against Green River once again in the fourth quarter at 16-11. The game ended with Whitehorse taking the narrow win 51-49.

Senior Axel Anguiano led the scoring for the pirates with 15 points. He was followed by fellow senior and teammate Weston Hatfield with 13 of his own points.

On the same night, the Lady Pirates were unable to secure a win for Green River as the Lady Raiders triumphed 72-55.

The first quarter began with the Lady Raiders playing their best to take a 25-12 advantage. The second quarter was the lone quarter that went to the Lady Pirates with a score of 16-10. The following quarters ended with Whitehorse on top at 17-8 and 20-19, respectively.

Freshman Abby Erwin was the star for the Lady Pirates, earning 23 points for the team.

Friday, the Lady Pirates will face-off against Waterford. The boys’ team has a bit of a break before they once again face their rivals, the Pinnacle Panthers, on Tuesday, Feb. 4.