Will High School Spring Sports Resume?

Rob Cuff, UHSAA Executive Director

Players, coaches and fans alike have been asking the same question: “Will the high schools resume their spring sports seasons?” Utah High School Athletic Association (UHSAA) Executive Director Rob Cuff joined the Deseret News Rewind Podcast to discuss the suspension of activities, possible options for the future and more.

Cuff began by discussing the decision behind lengthening the suspension from its initial two weeks to May 1. “When the Governor and State Superintendent, Syd Dixon, gives us a directive, we are going to be onboard and we are going to be teamed together and help with the situation, rather than be a problem to the situation.” He continued, “But, it’s hard news to take when you have passion for high school activities, especially for those who are in spring sports, particularly the seniors, but everybody because you don’t get to relive your high school years again. It’s like everyone is getting a year taken.”

There is no doubt that there are a number of repercussion from the suspension, but the UHSAA board and its director all want the same thing. “We, as a staff, want nothing more than to be able to run state tournaments,” reassured Cuff.

All associations across the United State are on hold right now with the exception of two states that have already cancelled their spring seasons. Again, the question is “where do we go from here?” Cuff described this time as a “wait and see, holding pattern.” Assuming it is deemed safe to reopen the schools on May 1, Cuff took a deep dive into the thought process regarding resuming the spring seasons. “All options would be on the table, whether we modify a shorter season and then have a tournament or a championship. Or we just jump into a tournament or a championship.”

There are seven spring sports in Utah. Golf, tennis, and track and field require some short of qualification to make it to state tournament or competition while baseball, lacrosse, soccer and softball use the new RPI system. Cuff alluded that one option would be to seed the teams for the tournaments by a drawing. Or, the executive committee could look at the limited RPI rankings that took place before the suspension began.

“First and foremost, we have to remember that being safe is the most important thing,” Cuff said. “Once we get the green light on safety, then we can consider how much we can do, and how willing our member schools are in going beyond Memorial Day. There are a lot factors being of considered going on beyond Memorial Day… I have no idea how our membership will react. The goal would be to do something as quickly as possible, but I can’t even predict that.”

You read that right. As of right now, there is a possibility that tournaments could extent past Memorial Day. Most rural schools in the state have graduation before Memorial Day, but the option to play past graduation is still on the table, according to Cuff.

As the calendar approaches May, the UHSAA board will begin asking for its member schools’ input and feedback on possible options of a shortened season and/or state tournament for each sport. The fact of the matter is, nobody knows how things will look in a month, let alone next week.

In the meantime, Cuff feels communication is critical. “It’s very important for all the coaches that are listening to communicate with your athletes in a way that might be virtual. Don’t forget about them, write them notes, communicate with them.” He continued, “In the spirit of all of us working together, and helping student athletes at this time, in a lot of cases, they need their coach. Their coach has been a big part of their life. Even though we can’t practice and be together as a team, we certainly can communicate in a way that will be effective… This is a tough time but as it’s been said before, ‘Tough times don’t last, tough people do.’ I think that is an important thing to remember right now.”

Cuff concluded, “tThere are some things more important than sports; I don’t say that very often… Right now, it is to be safe and be with your family and do everything you can, service wise, to help each other.”

A direct link to listen to the full podcast can be found here. (All quotes were taken directly from the Deseret News Rewind Podcast.)