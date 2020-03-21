Winners Announced in the Sterling Scholar Art and Writing Contest

In mid-February, it was announced that Carbon High School’s (CHS) English Sterling Scholar Ashlin Baker created an art and writing contest. Students from Mont Harmon Middle School (MHMS), Helper Middle School (HMS) and CHS were all encouraged to enter the contest using original pieces that were created this year that pertained to Baker’s chosen theme of “Transformation.”

In the middle school writing division of the competition, Danielle Hill from HMS took first place followed by Isabelle Daniel from MHMS in second. Sophie Arrieta from HMS took third while an honorable mention was given to Alixendre Draves of MHMS. For the middle school art division, Ella Anderson of HMS took first, followed by Allena Ison, also of HMS, in second.

The high school writing division saw Hannah Ludington in first place, Jonas Heaton in second and Abbie Saccomanno in third. Finally, the high school art division rounded out the competition and saw Kelcie Johnson in first place, Katie Jones in second and Collin Magaard in third.

To read the essays, please click on the winners’ names. The art entries can be seen in the gallery below.