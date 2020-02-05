Winners Praised for Junior and Senior Science Fairs *Photo Gallery*

Friday, Jan. 24 was an evening of science and excitement at the Carbon County Event Center as the junior and senior science fair for the Carbon School District was hosted that evening. The students that participated worked hard to create and present their projects. The participants were judged that day and the results were awarded around 7 p.m. The results are as follows.

Animal Science, Junior/Senior Fair: In the junior fair, Mia Crompton placed first while second place was awarded to Jaxon Stansfield, both from Mont Harmon Middle School. In the senior fair, Jacey Stansfield took third, Cheyanne Slaughter finished in second and SayDee Johnson earned first, all from Carbon High.

Behavioral and Social Science, Junior/Senior Fair: Winners for junior fair consisted of a team from Helper Middle and Mont Harmon Middle School, Lillian Seeley and Allena Ison, in first, and team Ada Bradford and Allie Smith from Mont Harmon. From Carbon High, Ryan Page took third, Hannah Ludington finished in second and Madalyn Johnson earned first place in the senior fair.

Chemistry, Junior/Senior Fair: All junior winners in this category were from Mont Harmon, including Lacey Anderson and Ansley Staley in third, Kaylyn Black in second and Cecilia Moore in first. Winners from Carbon High consisted of Kirsten Etzel and Angelina Rondinelli in third, Samantha Schaugaard in second and Mallorie Chiara in first for the senior fair.

Biochemistry, Senior Fair: This category was only in the senior fair. Second place was awarded to Kelsie Addley and Zachary Chappell was awarded first place.

Medicine and Health, Junior/Senior Fair: All winners in the junior fair were from Mont Harmon with third going to Ember Lyman, Ellie Hanson and Isabelle Nelson taking second, and first given to December Jensen. In the senior fair, Gabriel Ibanez placed third, Devin Bradley finished in second and Brittany Huff took first place.

Physics and Astrology, Junior/Senior Fair: Junior fair winners, both from Mont Harmon, included Janessa Razo in second and Christine McCarty in first. For the senior fair, Shane Schaugaard took third, Brock Morris took second and Grade Broadbear was awarded first place. An honorable mention was given to Gianna Bruno.

Plant Science, Junior/Senior Fair: Junior fair awards were given to Mont Harmon students Denali Dart, second, and Veronica Cartwright, first. Carbon High had one winner for this category, Kayla Lee.

Earth and Environment: The only winner was in the junior fair was Isabella Daniel from Mont Harmon.

Engineering, Junior Fair: Winners from Mont Harmon included second Shalako Gunter in second and Tyler Morris in first.

Product Testing, Junior Fair: All winners were from Mont Harmon Middle School in this category, including team Kadence Bradley and Taylee Hunsaker in second while first place went to Kortnie Jennings.

Computer Science: The winner in the senior fair was Emily Jesperson of Carbon High.

Earth and Planetary Science: Jaron Dixon took second place and Michael Banasky awarded first place.

Engineering; Electrical and Mechanical, Senior Fair: Michael Wilson placed in third, team Kade Allen and Chad Page took second, and first place was awarded to Jeremiah Ison.

Engineering; Materials and Bio, Senior Fair: The only winner for this category was Russell Seeley.

Energy and Transportation, Senior Fair: Third place went to Linnea Nelson, Carson Frame finished in second and Jackson Smith took first.

Environmental Science, Senior Fair: Cole Yoklavich took first in this category.

Math, Senior Fair: In this category, James Bryner took first.

Microbiology, Senior Fair: Natalie Peck placed in second while Merrick Morgan took first place.

All winners were congratulated and applauded for their time. They were each presented a certificate as well.