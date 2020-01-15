Winterfest 2020 Kicks Off Music, Meals and Mingle for the Year

By Traci Bishop

One of Price City’s newest events was once again hosted as the Business Improvement District shut down the city’s Main Street and welcomed those that were willing to brave the cold to the inaugural Music, Meals and Mingle’s for the year, aptly titled Winterfest 2020.

This event was hosted on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. Those that attended were greeted by children’s activities, shopping, food and snow sleds. This event is hosted often as a way for the community to gather, mingle and enjoy all that Price has to offer on its Main Street.

Keep your eyes peeled to learn when the next Music, Meals and Mingle event will take place.