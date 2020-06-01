Wood Hill Trail Story Map Now a Reality

Carbon Corridor Tourism Specialist Tina Henrie made the announcement on Friday afternoon that the Wood Hill Bike Trail Story Map is now a reality.

This page was made possible due to the talents of Holly Way with Carbon County GIS. The introduction explains to those visiting the page that, with the nearly 30 miles of trails that are found just north of Price, the Wood Hill Trail System provides a variety of unique hiking, mountain biking and trail running experiences for people of all ages, interests and skills.

The page assists in trip planning with directions, mapping, links to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Price Field Office, tourism office and more. The multiple trails are complete with mileage, explanations and a map for each one.

With an easy-to-navigate page, vibrant photos and a plethora of details, this story map is set to assist any that wish to explore Carbon County’s backyard. The story was created by Carbon County GIS using ArcGIS StoryMaps. Elevation profiles were made possible thanks to the BLM Price Field Office and photos were credited to Kyrie Gardner, the Carbon County Office of Tourism, Dave Nelson and Holly Way.

To view the Wood Hill Bike Trail Story Map and obtain more information on how to safely peruse the many trails, please click here.