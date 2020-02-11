Woodhouse Named Head Coach Over Men, Women’s Soccer Programs at USUE

USU Eastern Athletics Press Release

The Utah State University Eastern athletic department and athletic director Scott Madsen are pleased to name Jared Woodhouse as the head coach of the men’s and women’s soccer programs. Woodhouse begins this new position after serving as the men’s head coach and associate head coach for the women’s team the prior season. Woodhouse also previously served under the former head coach as an assistant since 2014.

Woodhouse is a native to Carbon/Emery counties and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience. He has proven himself and his abilities in past seasons, helping lead successful Eagle soccer teams earn national NJCAA rankings.

“We are excited to have Jared join the athletic department as a full-time soccer coach,” said Madesen. “He has been an important part in building our soccer program. He brings a great deal of knowledge and experience with coaching these student athletes at the collegiate level. He will be a huge asset for our soccer program, and we look forward to the continued success he will bring to our athletic department.”

Woodhouse made this comment on his appointing to this position: “I feel very humbled and thankful that the administration has shown faith and trust in me. I feel confident that we will be able to continue the success and even build upon the success that our program has experienced in the past five years since its conception. I believe that with the key returners and a few key additions that we will be very competitive this fall. I am excited and grateful for the opportunity given from the school administration. I have already signed some very good players for the men’s and women’s roster this upcoming fall. With these new additions and a very stable group returning, we are going to take a huge leap forward and compete hard for a region title.”

The 2020 season will begin in August. The teams will play a preseason spring schedule in the next few months and then report back to campus early in August to begin training for the regular season in the fall. Both the men and women soccer programs were knocked out of the conference tournament by Salt Lake Community College last season, but both teams will be out to show what they’ve got in store in the upcoming season.