Work Begins on Gigliotti Pond

Helper City Mayor Lenise Peterman recently announced that there would be work performed at Gigliotti Pond on Monday. This work included draining some of the water out of the pond and allowing the cattails to dry up.

The pond will exhibit lower water levels than usual, but anglers will still be able to fish as there appear to be fish from last year’s stocking still residing within the pond. Once the cattails have dried, they will be removed and the pond will then be refilled.

Mayor Peterman expressed her appreciation to Justin Hart and the staff at the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources for their ongoing assistance in maintaining the pond.