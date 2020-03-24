Young Artists Highlighted in the Young Artists of Castle Valley Spring Art Show

The San Rafael Art Guild recently announced the winners of the inaugural Young Artists of Castle Valley Spring Art Show. Over 60 submissions were received from youth across the valley with a teacher from Cleveland Elementary making the show a class project for her 21 students.

The grand prize was awarded to Jannika Beagley for her piece that was entitled “Sid and Charlie.” This piece was created in pencil and white charcoal.

The panel of judges for the art show gave a one through 10 scale rating in the following categories: composition, color scheme, creative elements, detail, overall impact and technique.

The guild planned for an award in each media category, including wet, dry and 3D, in each age division. However, due to there being age divisions without all three mediums represented, there were extra awards. They were given to the person in that age division with the next highest number of points. Only one award was given, even if the piece was also in the top four overall winners with the grand prize being tuition to a professional artist’s workshop.

To view the names of all of the individual winners, visit the San Rafael Art Guild Facebook page.