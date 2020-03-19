Zero-Visitor Protocol Enacted at Castleview Hospital

Castleview Hospital Press Release

Due to COVID-19, we have implemented visitor restrictions at our facility so that we can remain focused on providing high quality care to our patients and protect our patients, medical staff and employees.

These restrictions include a zero-visitor restriction (some exceptions may apply for pediatric patients, obstetric patients and those receiving end-of-life care). Please visit the link below for additional information on visitor restrictions, as well as more on what we are doing to stay prepared and ensure the safety of our patients, medical staff, employees and visitors.

Thank you for your cooperation as we continue to provide high quality care and help ensure your safety.

https://www.castleviewhospital.net/coronavirus-covid-19-preparedness-information