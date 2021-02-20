1 Cowboys Hog-Tie Spartans

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

With Emery’s win on Tuesday, the Spartans earned the spot to play #1 Grantsville on Friday night. The Cowboys wasted no time showing Emery how they claimed the number one seed. Grantsville made life difficult for the Spartans on both ends of the court and went up 14-5 after the first quarter.

Finding points while slowing down the Cowboy offense proved to be a difficult task. The Spartans failed to reach double-digit scoring in three of the four periods and trialed by 18 points by halftime. Grantsville never let its foot off the pedal and took the contest 65-30.

Riggs Griffin and Brett Rasmussen led the Spartans with seven points apiece. The loss sent Emery home, out of the tournament, signifying the end to a difficult season. The Spartans finished 4-16 and 1-9 in Region 12.