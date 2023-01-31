1 Manti Outlasts Scrappy Dinos

ETV News Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

Friday’s matchup with #1 Manti was never going to be easy, but the Dinos made things even tougher when they quickly fell behind 9-0. After giving up the early run, Carbon outscored the Templars the rest of the half. In fact, Carbon pulled within one with the help of three three-pointers from Zeke Willson. Unfortunately, Manti closed the half on a 6-0 run to go into the break up 34-27.

The 6-0 run then turned into a 23-6 run as the Templars continued their attack. Manti would frequently sub out all five players, leaving their athletes fresh. That strategy helped the Templars put away the Dinos, 64-53.

Carbon was led by Braxton Stevenson with 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists. He was followed by Willson with 12 points and five rebounds. Chet Anderson added 11 points while Dominic Cowan pulled down five rebounds off the bench.

The Dinos (8-9, 2-3) will have a while to regroup before they head to Emery (13-4, 4-1) on Wednesday, Feb. 8.