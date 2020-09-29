10 New COVID-19 Cases Added in Southeast Utah

The Southeast Utah Health Department announced 10 news cases of COVID-19, including new cases at local educational institutions, on Monday evening. The new cases include seven in Carbon County as well as three in Emery County.

Since testing began, 11,706 COVID-19 tests have been administered throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties. Of these, 229 tests have been positive and 11,477 have been negative. According to the local health department, 188 patients have recovered, leaving 40 active cases.

Carbon County leads the region with 128 confirmed cases out of 4,854 tests administered, an average positive test rate of 6.49%. Of these, 105 have recovered, leaving 23 active cases. While no patients are currently hospitalized, five patients were formerly hospitalized due to the virus. There have been no deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Carbon County.

In Emery County, there have been 43 cases of the virus out of 1,784 tests administered, an average positive test rate of 12.12%. Of these, 27 have recovered, leaving 16 active cases. While no Emery County patients are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, one was formerly hospitalized. There have been no deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Emery County.

Grand County has tallied 58 cases of the virus out of 5,068 tests conducted, an average positive test rate of 1.03%. One case remains active as 56 have recovered while the lone death in the region was a Grand County man over the age of 85.

Patients from local educational institutions, which are include in the total case counts, are also being tracked by the health department. The Carbon School District has recorded 11 cases of the virus. Eight of these patients have recovered, leaving three active cases. USU Eastern has tallied eight cases, with two patients recovered and six active cases. Finally, the Emery School District has had three cases of the virus, with two recoveries and one active case.

Between all three counties, the age range with the most cases is the 25-44 group at 36.24%. The 45-64 age group sits at 23.58% while the 15-24 age group is 22.71%. The remaining age groups, in descending order by percentage, are as follows: 65-84 (9.61%), 1-14 (6.11%), 85+ (1.31%) and 0-1 (.44%).

For case breakdowns, see the graphs below. For more information on COVID-19 and its impact locally, visit the Southeast Utah Health Department’s website.