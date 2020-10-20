10 New COVID-19 Cases in Southeast Utah

The Southeast Utah Health Department announced 10 news cases of COVID-19 within the region on Monday evening. The new cases include five in Grand County, three in Carbon County and two in Emery County.

Since testing began, 14,390 COVID-19 tests have been administered throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties. Of these, 385 patients have tested positive. In the past seven days, Carbon County has averaged 60 tests per day while Grand County has averaged 59. In Emery County, an average of 18 people have been tested per day.

Of these tests in the last seven days, an average of 15.10% of patients in Carbon County have been positive. Grand County sits at 14.10% and Emery County is it 11.40% positive. Carbon and Grand counties are on the moderate Level of Transmission for COVID-19, which includes a mask directive, while Emery County has been deemed low.

“Individuals in Moderate Transmission areas, as defined in State Public Health Order 2020-18, are directed to wear a face mask in public indoor settings and outdoors when physical distancing is not feasible until October 29 at 11:59 p.m.,” the health department shared.

In Carbon County, 5,974 COVID-19 tests have been administered, 198 of which have been positive. Of these, 25 cases remain active while 172 have recovered. Four Carbon County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus while seven others were formerly hospitalized. The lone death in the county was a Carbon County man in the 65-84 age range that had been hospitalized.

Emery County has seen 2,161 tests administered, 82 of which have been positive. Nineteen cases remain active as 61 patients have recovered. One Emery County patient is currently hospitalized while five others were formerly hospitalized. There have been two deaths within the county, both being Emery County men in the 65-84 age range.

In Grand County, 6,255 tests have been administered and 15 of these patients have tested positive. Fifteen cases remain active as 89 have recovered. While no Grand County patients are currently hospitalized, two were formerly hospitalized. The lone death in the county was a Grand County man over the age of 85.

The age group with the most cases in the region is the 25-44 age group, which accounts for 35.32% of the total cases. The 44-64 age group comes in at 24.94% while the 15-24 group accounts for 20%. The remaining age groups, in descending order by percentage, are as follows: 65-84 (11.95%), 1-14 (5.97%), 85+ (1.56%) and 0-1 (.26%).

As part of the total case count, the Southeast Utah Health Department also tracks cases involving students, teachers and staff at local schools as well as the university. Carbon School District has recorded 14 cases of the virus, all of which have recovered. USU Eastern has tallied 10 cases, all of which have recovered.

In the Emery School District, there have been three cases of the virus, all of which have recovered. In the Grand School District, there have been seven cases, four of which remain active as three have recovered. There have been no confirmed cases involving students or staff at Pinnacle Canyon Academy or Moab Charter School.

For case breakdowns, see the graphs below. For an interactive map that outlines case numbers by zip code, visit the Southeast Utah Health Department’s website.