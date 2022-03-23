10-Run Third Propels Dinos

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Bulldogs and Dinos met in Price on Tuesday afternoon. A leadoff walk came around to score on a two-out triple, putting Judge Memorial up by one. The Dinos then loaded the bases with one out in the bottom half, but could not break through.

Carbon followed the same script in the bottom of the second, but this time cashed in with two runs to take the lead. The game got out of hand in the third inning. Five walks, four doubles and a pair of singles equated to 10 Dino runs, putting the game out of reach. Carbon scored four more in the fourth and went on to win 16-2.

Braxtin Henrie went 2-4 with two doubles and two RBIs. Also recording two ribbies were Keaton Rich, Jordan Fossat, Colton Lowe and Jacob Vasquez. Beau Vea pitched a complete game, giving up two runs off of six hits and two walks while striking out four batters through five innings.

The Dinos (3-5) will be back on the diamond on Wednesday to take on Juab (5-4). That game will be streamed on ETV Channel 10 and etvnews.com/livesports.