100s of Items Seized in Spring Glen Drug Bust

Last week, the Carbon Metro Drug Task Force was joined by the Price City Police Department, Carbon County Sheriff’s Office and the Carbon County Attorney’s Office in serving a search warrant at a residence in Spring Glen.

It was stated that hundreds of items were seized from the residence, including heroin, cocaine, mushrooms, prescriptions pills, weapons, marijuana, various items of paraphernalia, counterfeit money and many other evidentiary items that were taken at that time.

“We would like to thank those in our community who are diligent in providing information to the Carbon Metro Drug Task Force,” the PCPD shared.

Those that may suspect someone in the community is conducting illegal activity may call (435) 637-TIPS (8477) and leave a message. The messages can be anonymous or information may be left for a call back.