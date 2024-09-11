10th Ranked Eagles Impress At Idaho Tournament

Calvin Jensen, Sports Information Director, Utah State Eastern

Game 1

The 10th ranked women’s volleyball team for USU Eastern traveled to Twin Falls, Idaho over the weekend to compete in the CSI Starr Invitational. The Lady Eagles faced four competitors throughout the weekend and put on quite a show for their fans

In their first matchup of the tournament, Eastern cruised to a straight-set victory against Central Wyoming with set scores of 25-20, 25-18, and 25-19, leaving no doubt about their capability and coordination on the court.

From the opening serve, it was clear that Utah State Eastern had come prepared to make a statement. Audrey Atwood , a key player for the team, was unstoppable. She powered through Central Wyoming’s defense with 11 kills on 21 attempts, hitting at a remarkable .381 clip. Rachel West was another standout, delivering an impressive hitting performance with a .625 percentage. She racked up 5 kills and added 12 points to the Aggies’ tally.

Agata Zwierzynska , with her exceptional ability to find gaps in the opposition’s defense, added 8 kills with a remarkable .467 hitting percentage. Agata Makowska orchestrated the game with 16 assists while Marli Pearson played a pivotal role on defense with 15 digs in the game.

The Lady Eagles amassed 32 assists and 9 service aces, putting constant pressure on Central Wyoming and disrupting their rhythm. The defense was equally impressive, with 44 digs and 20 total blocks further asserting their control over the match.

Game 2

USU Eastern continued their impressive run later that evening with a dominant 3-0 win over Casper College. The Eagles secured set scores of 25-13, 25-17, and 25-10 with most of the team stepping on the court to get the sweep.

Agata Zwierzynska led the offense, delivering 9 kills and another impressive .600 hitting percentage in addition to 6 blocks on the net. Utah State Eastern’s defense held Casper College to a .093 hitting percentage. Clara Philipsson put up a wall with seven blocks at the net. Agata Makowska had 14 assists in the game followed by Bird Allen with twelve. Seven service aces disrupted Casper’s rhythm throughout the match.

Game 3

The competition would heat up the following day for USU Eastern. The Lady Eagles started their day with a big 3-1 win over Laramie County Community College. The Eagles claimed set victories of 25-8, 25-22, 18-25, and 25-12 to improve their record to 8-3.

Audrey Atwood led the charge for the team, delivering a standout performance with 13 kills. Rachel West also had a strong showing, contributing 8 kills with an impressive .438 hitting percentage. Emilia Zug made a significant impact adding 7 kills with a .429 hitting percentage.

Defensively, Marli Pearson led the team with 22 digs, ensuring the back row was well-covered throughout the match. Agata Makowska had a season-high 24 assists in the game.

Game 4

In a gripping five-set battle, No. 3 Northeastern Junior College edged out USU Eastern 3-2 in their final game of the tournament. The match saw intense action on both sides but unforced errors at the most crucial times led to Eastern’s loss with set scores of 25-22, 25-21, 28-30, 24-26, and 11-15, showcasing the intense battle that took place on the court.

Audrey Atwood had a big performance for the Lady Eagles, leading with 14 kills while Emilia Zug contributed 13 kills of her own. Their offensive efforts kept USU Eastern in the match, but the team struggled to maintain consistency, particularly in the later sets. Clara Philipsson also made significant contributions with 6 kills and seven block assists defensively.

Marli Pearson was a standout with 16 digs, helping to fortify the back row against Northeastern’s attacks. Agata Makowska and Bird Allen had 21 assists each offensively.

No. 10 USU Eastern (8-4, 0-0) will have an opportunity to avenge the loss as they travel to No. 3 Northeastern Junior College (9-4, 0-0) to compete in another four-game tournament in Sterling, Colorado. The action begins on Friday, September 13 at 2:30 p.m.