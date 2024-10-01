10th Ranked Eagles Stun No. 8 Salt Lake, Sweep Home Opener

Calvin Jensen, Sports Information Director, Utah State Eastern

In a stunning upset, No. 10 Utah State Eastern women’s volleyball swept No. 8 Salt Lake Community College in straight sets (25-19, 25-19, 25-22) . The Eagles delivered an impressive all-around performance in their home opener, fueled by standout efforts from Emilia Zug and Agata Zwierzynska , who combined for 22 kills. Zug led the team with 13 kills on a .409 hitting percentage, while Zwierzynska added 9 kills, hitting .429. Lauren Hamilton also contributed 8 kills to round out a strong offensive showing.

Setter Agata Makowska orchestrated the attack with 20 assists, while outside hitter Audrey Atwood led the defense with 11 digs. The Lady Eagle’s serving was sharp, racking up seven aces, including two from Audrey Atwood and two from Marli Pearson .

Salt Lake struggled to find their rhythm, hitting just .067 as a team and committing 21 errors. Logan Lindsay’s 8 kills led the Bruins, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Eastern’s pressure on both sides of the ball.

With this win, USU Eastern earns their fourth 3-0 sweep in a row and a strong start in the Scenic West Athletic Conference. With little time to celebrate, the Lady Eagle’s (12-5, 1-0) will face Colorado Northwestern Community College (1-13, 0-1) on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. inside the BDAC.